Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Folsom, CA

Summer Season at the Aquatic Center Begins Saturday, May 29

folsom.ca.us
 15 days ago

Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center begins Saturday, May 29, as recently renovated swimming pools and a new play structure opens to the public. Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to 5 p.m. starting May 29 through September 6. Guests will enjoy a colorful new interactive play structure, sparkling new plaster and tile on the instructional and play pools, new concrete decking, and other fun additions. The new features and repairs were part of a planned renovation project that began in 2020 and wrapped up this spring.

www.folsom.ca.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Folsom, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Aquatic#Public Pools#Family Fun#The Poolside Caf#Little Dippers#Sea Squad Swim School#Summer Season#Spring#Lap Swimming#Diving#Family Summer Passes#Free Re Entry#Daily Drop In Rates#Daily Admission#Obstacle Courses#Free Lesson Spots#Advance Registration#Wristbands#Free Beginner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Folsom, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Fulfill Your Sense Of Adventure At SeaQuest, A Hands-On Zoo Aquarium In Northern California

It can be tough to find a family activity that appeals to all ages and all personalities, but there’s one destination that’s bound to come through on all fronts. SeaQuest is a hands-on zoo aquarium in Folsom that has something for everyone! Here you can experience up-close encounters with a variety of animals, whether it […] The post Fulfill Your Sense Of Adventure At SeaQuest, A Hands-On Zoo Aquarium In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.