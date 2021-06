Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.83 EPS.