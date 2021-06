The Wabash County Drug Steering Committee, Prevention Subcommittee, will be hosting an Addictions Impact Panel at the Honeywell Center in the Ford Theatre on June 5, 2021. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to the public. Resource tables and local community partners will be available in the lobby. The panel will begin at 7:00 p.m. The event will include local community members who will be speaking about their personal experiences with addiction and how it has affected them. Community partners will also be present to share information, resources, and support before and after the event.