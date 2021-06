Despite all the fair arguments of ill-wishers, “Oscar” continues to be the main film award in the world, and, let’s be honest, the only one known to the general public. For many, the statuette on the poster is a guarantee of Hollywood quality and a talisman against unnecessary “madness”. It is for this gold standard “for everyone” that the Oscars are so often scolded, forgetting the main thing: the Academy Award is not a territory of discoveries, but an award for merit.