Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Albertsons’ Altar Ego: Expands Own Brands With New Online Wedding Floral Program

By Jennifer Strailey
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic has pushed pause on large celebrations for more than a year, this summer is expected to see a rush to the altar with rescheduled weddings galore. With a wedding season that is expected to be unlike any other around the corner, Albertsons Cos. has introduced a new floral program offering customers an easy, affordable and environmentally friendly online option for purchasing fresh, hand-cut flowers for the big day, the Boise, Idaho-based company said.

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floral Design#Sustainable Agriculture#Weddings#Product Design#Cool Brands#Online Shoppers#Albertsons Cos#Albertsons Svp#Own Brands#Albertsons Com#Safeway Com#Albertsons Vp#The Rainforest Alliance#Randalls#Star Market#United Supermarkets#Winsight Grocery Business#Acme#Vons#Jewel Osco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Related
Boise, IDPost Register

Boise Farmers Market opening walk-thru market on Memorial Day weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Farmers Market announced on Monday it will open a walk-thru market in addition to the drive-thru market on Memorial Day weekend. Both markets will continue to operate on Saturdays in the Midtown Neighborhood at 1500 Shoreline Drive. The walk-thru market will be similar to...