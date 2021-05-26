Albertsons’ Altar Ego: Expands Own Brands With New Online Wedding Floral Program

As the pandemic has pushed pause on large celebrations for more than a year, this summer is expected to see a rush to the altar with rescheduled weddings galore. With a wedding season that is expected to be unlike any other around the corner, Albertsons Cos. has introduced a new floral program offering customers an easy, affordable and environmentally friendly online option for purchasing fresh, hand-cut flowers for the big day, the Boise, Idaho-based company said.