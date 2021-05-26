Cryptocurrency mining banned in Iran after generating blackouts

Cryptocurrency is one of the most profitable and valuable market assets at a glance. Cryptocurrency is majorly availed by the progression of crypto mining, the complication of the crypto mining route is utterly dependent upon the cryptocurrency you are willing to mine, suppose you are considering to mine bitcoin, the route will be equipped with tons of obstacles and requirements, if you are willing to mine cryptocurrencies such as bit torrent or any other altcoin, the process will be more straightforward a lot.