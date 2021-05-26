Cryptocurrency mining banned in Iran after generating blackouts
• Cryptocurrency miners have voluntarily ceased their operations in Iran. • Tehran and other Iranian cities affected by the blackout. Hassan Rouhani, President of Iran, announced that the government has banned cryptocurrency mining for four months. This ban targeted the most popular decentralized currencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. The government applied the measure after the country’s energy minister apologized to citizens for the unplanned blackout.www.cryptopolitan.com