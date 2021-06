ETH/USD – Daily Chart. It is apparent that the ETH/USD now downturns value at the point of $2,500. On the ETH/USD daily chart, it is revealed that all the trading indicators are placed above the current trading zone of the crypto economy. On June 15, price got resisted on the sell signal side of the smaller SMA’s trend-line and, that eventually led to slightly breaking past the bigger SMA to the downside. The 14-day SMA is closely located above the 50-day SMA as they are both found around the level earlier mentioned pointing toward the east to still suggest that the market trades in a ranging style until the present. The Stochastic Oscillators are freshly dipped into the oversold region in an attempt to close the lines. That could that price may soon hit support to signal a return of an upward move.