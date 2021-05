PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash temporarily closed both directions of the US 93 near Wickenburg for several hours Thursday morning. A Honda passenger van was heading north on US 93 when the van drifted left of the center line into the soundbound lane. DPS says the van collided with a semi-truck that was heading south. The driver of the van died at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital to be checked out.