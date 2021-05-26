San Diego County is Being Taken Advantage of by Federal Government

The Federal Government is taking advantage of San Diego County and it shows no sign of stopping. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been briefed on the situation at our Southern Border. After seeing the heartbreaking pictures of kids in cramped quarters and the increased risk of being sexually trafficked, I’ve been deeply troubled by many aspects. After learning that the State and the Federal Government are also refusing to test those entering the United States for COVID-19, I’m worried for the safety of our entire region.