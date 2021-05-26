Cancel
San Diego County is Being Taken Advantage of by Federal Government

By Jim Desmond
californiaglobe.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Government is taking advantage of San Diego County and it shows no sign of stopping. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been briefed on the situation at our Southern Border. After seeing the heartbreaking pictures of kids in cramped quarters and the increased risk of being sexually trafficked, I’ve been deeply troubled by many aspects. After learning that the State and the Federal Government are also refusing to test those entering the United States for COVID-19, I’m worried for the safety of our entire region.

californiaglobe.com
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
El Cajon, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

El Cajon council is microcosm of vaccination debate

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short. Falling infection and hospitalization rates, better treatment...
California Statekusi.com

Housing prices surge across San Diego County, California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
San Diego, CANewsbug.info

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...
San Diego, CAKPBS

Integrating The Marines

Allowing one cycle of female recruits to graduate from traditionally all-male San Diego is only the first step to fulfilling a Congressional mandate. Meanwhile, the Navy envisions a row of high rise, mixed-use buildings with a new transit hub on its 70-acre campus in San Diego’s Midway District. Plus, the CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask and resume all indoor and outdoor activities.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

South County Happenings, May 16

City councils: Chula Vista, 6 p.m. Tuesday; Coronado, 4 p.m. Tuesday; Imperial Beach, 5 p.m. Wednesday; National City, 6 p.m. Tuesday. School boards: Chula Vista Elementary School District, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Coronado Unified School District, 4 p.m. Thursday, San Diego Unified School District, 4:15 p.m. Thursday. IB Mayor presents community...