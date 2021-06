Grocery chain Trader Joe’s recently added vegan pork rinds to its large selection of plant-based snacks. The new Spicy Porkless Snack Rinds are made from a mixture of pea protein, rice meal, and pea flour which is seasoned with garlic, onion, salt, paprika, cayenne, and a pinch of habanero pepper for added heat. Trader Joe’s new vegan pork rinds have the crunch and flavor of traditional cracklins but without any fried pig skin. The new vegan pork rinds are also gluten-free and retail for $2.99 per 3.5-ounce bag at Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.