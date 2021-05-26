newsbreak-logo
Why Larimar Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares are trading lower after the company reported an FDA clinical hold on CTI-1601 clinical program and that the company will not be closing a previously announced private placement financing. Larimar Therapeutics is currently down 32.02% to a price of $8.72. The stock's current volume for the...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

