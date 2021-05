Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $69.90 and last traded at $68.14. 2,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.62.