Epic Games Free Game Leak Reveals Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

A new leak has been circulating recently online and it is possible that the next Epic Games free title coming out tomorrow is from the new Tomb Raider series. According to a user from Reddit, the official French Facebook page of Epic Games has “accidentally” leaked a post that shows Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration as the next free game. The post is now deleted (of course), but one user was quick enough to take a screenshot of it and shared the new info online.