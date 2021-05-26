Cancel
Video Games

Epic Games Free Game Leak Reveals Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new leak has been circulating recently online and it is possible that the next Epic Games free title coming out tomorrow is from the new Tomb Raider series. According to a user from Reddit, the official French Facebook page of Epic Games has “accidentally” leaked a post that shows Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration as the next free game. The post is now deleted (of course), but one user was quick enough to take a screenshot of it and shared the new info online.

sirusgaming.com
