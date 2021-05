Middlesex College student Natalie Kazar of Old Bridge has been selected to present her research investigating variations in features of ocean water at the Mid-Atlantic Ocean Forum virtual research poster session on May 5. As part of an ongoing Middlesex College research study that began in 2016, Kazar has been conducting water quality testing at Sandy Hook beach since December 2020. Her findings, which focus on analysis of pH, salinity, dissolved oxygen and water temperature measurements, will take place on the third day of the forum.PHOTO COURTESY MIDDLESEX COLLEGE.