Children of primary school age pose less risk of spreading coronavirus than adults, new research on transmission suggests.A German study found that children up to the age of ten produce fewer of the “aerosol” droplets that can transmit Covid-19 than adults.Aerosols – the small droplets which are emitted when we breathe – are the second most common way for the coronavirus to spread, after the large droplets which come from coughing or sneezing.“Children of primary age emit the same volume of particles when they speak as adults do when they breathe,” Prof Dirk Mürbe, the study’s leader told Germany’s DPA news agency.Prof Mürbe claimed the findings should allow Germany’s public health officials...