Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People Moves: Ex-NewRe Executive Cussigh to Peak Re in Zurich; Key Changes at Euler Hermes; Daley Promoted at Sedgwick Australia

Insurance Journal
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis wrap-up of international People Moves details recent appointments at Peak Re, the Hong Kong-based reinsurer; Euler Hermes, the Paris headquartered credit insurer, and Sedgwick, the provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. A summary of these new hires follows here. Peak Reinsurance Co. Ltd., the Hong Kong-based...

www.insurancejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zurich#Daley Promoted#Sedgwick Australia#Peak Reinsurance Co Ltd#Newre#Peak Reinsurance Ag#Marketing Production#Peak Re Ag#European#Origination Analytics#Capital Partners#Aon And Swiss Re#Allianz#Market Management#Spanish#Mmea#The Allianz Group#The Uk Ireland#Asia Pacific#Euler Hermes Uk Ireland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Poland
News Break
World
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
Netherlands
Related
Businessmacaubusiness.com

HSBC says French retail bank sale to cost 1.9 bn euros

HSBC on Friday said it will incur a hefty charge of 1.9 billion euros with the sale of its French retail banking operations to French lender My Money Group. It comes as the Asia-focused banking giant is exiting also the retail sector in the United States. London-headquartered HSBC said in...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: W.R. Berkley Promotes Middleton; PMA Promotes Hopper

Middleton Appointed President of Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group. W. R. Berkley Corporation has appointed Michelle D. Middleton as president of Berkley Mid-Atlantic Group (BMAG). She succeeds John F. Kearns, who has been named chairman of the operating unit and will remain in an advisory role for the group overall. The appointments are effective immediately.
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Cerberus-backed My Money to buy HSBC’s French retail bank

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its French retail banking operations to My Money Group, which is backed by private equity group Cerberus, ending a long endeavour to dispose of the struggling business as the British bank pivots towards Asia. My Money announced the agreement in a statement on...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Contract Catering Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark

The Latest Released Contract Catering market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Contract Catering market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Contract Catering market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Baxterstorey, Elior Group, Ch & Co Catering, MITIE Catering Services & Pasta Category.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

5PL Solutions Market Worth Observing Growth | DB Schenker, Deutsche Post, Kuehne + Nagel Management

Latest survey on Global 5PL Solutions Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of 5PL Solutions. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global 5PL Solutions market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post, Kuehne + Nagel Management & United Parcel Service.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

HSBC debuts $53bn alternatives business unit

HSBC Asset Management is bringing together all of its existing alternatives capabilities under a single business unit, HSBC Alternatives, with a 150-strong team and combined assets under management and advice of $53bn. HSBC Alternatives will comprise of HSBC Alternatives Investments (HAIL), which includes the multi-manager hedge fund and private market...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Jencap’s Maher, XS Brokers’ Mordarski Promoted; AGCS Hires Two

New York’s Jencap Group Promotes Maher to President. Jencap Group LLC, a New York-headquartered national wholesale intermediary, has promoted Mark Maher to president. In his new role, Maher will work with the Jencap management team to develop strategic plans, drive overall growth initiatives, manage carrier and broker relationships and work with affiliate company leaders to achieve an effective cross-selling practice.
Businesscarriermanagement.com

Executives On The Move at Lockton Re and Guy Carpenter

Lockton Re hired an executive who will focus on Global Retrocession & Property Specialty, Bermuda and Market Capital. Guy Carpenter & Company appointed a new Head of UK & Ireland Motor and Associated Casualty. ***. Lockton Re hired Robert Bisset as Chairman, Global Retrocession & Property Specialty, Bermuda and Market...
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, would like to announce the appointment of Mark A. Baer, CPA, to chief executive officer. As CEO, Baer will focus on Crowe’s success as a great place to work, the firm’s digital transformation, including emerging services and solutions, as well as market expansion through key industry and geographic channels.
Businesstanktransport.com

Daimler Promotes 2 Executives

Daimler promotes 2 executives in sales and marketing. David Carson has been appointed to the expanded role of senior vice president of sales and marketing at Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), thus consolidating responsibility for all sales and marketing of vocational and on-highway segments, according to the company. Carson currently...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Peak Capital’s Manning to Miller; Carpenter’s Jones to Lockton Re, and Aon’s Mula to McGill and Partners

This wrap-up of international People Moves details recent appointments at three brokers: Miller, Lockton Re and McGill and Partners. A summary of these new hires follows here. Miller, a London-based independent specialist re/insurance broker, announced the appointment of Erik Manning as head of Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS). Manning is due to...
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Aon’s Wakefield to Gallagher Re as CEO, Succeeding Behagg; Arch’s Rippert as Head of Mortgage at Aspen; Desmond Promoted at Marsh UK & Ireland

This wrap-up of international People Moves details appointments at broker Gallagher Re, Aspen Insurance Holdings’ mortgage team and Marsh’s UK & Ireland construction industry team. A summary of these new hires follows here. Gallagher announced that Tom Wakefield will become chief executive officer (CEO) of its reinsurance business, Gallagher Re,...
Businessfoodlogistics.com

Peak-Ryzex Changes Name Back to Peak Technologies

Peak-Ryzex, Inc. changed its name back to Peak Technologies, Inc., a return to the original company name in place since its founding in 1981 until Peak acquired Ryzex in 2011 and combined the names to symbolize the union of two industry leaders. “Over the last few years, we have added...
Businesstedmag.com

Siemens Energy Appoints SVP Treasury & Corporate Finance

Effective September 1st, 2021, Dr. Robert McAnally will be appointed Senior Vice President Treasury & Corporate Finance for Siemens Energy. He will report directly to Chief Financial Officer Maria Ferraro. Dr. Mark Roemer will leave the company by mutual agreement by the end of the year and will support the onboarding of his successor in an advisory role.
Businessthedailyinsurancenews.com

World Insurance Associates Announces Leadership Moves and Expansion

TINTON FALLS, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a top 100 insurance broker, today announced changes and additions to its leadership team, including a new Chief Operating Officer, a Chief Human Resources Officer and two newly created positions of Chief Growth Officer and Head Acquisition integration. These changes follow the company’s rebranding and support its mission to build a world-class team that delivers on its new value proposition to deliver extensive resources and personal relationships to its customers and partners.
MarketsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Whole Life Insurance – Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Allianz, AXA, Aegon

-- The latest study released on the Global Whole Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Economyatlantanews.net

Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market to See Booming Growth with Allianz, AXA, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.