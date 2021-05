Museum Edutainment’s new mobile app BARDEUM: Don’t Just See the Sites; Step Inside their Stories allows visitors to museums and historical sites to step inside the stories of true events written by the world’s best storytellers. Joining the experiences released in London, BARDEUM kicks off the next generation of tourism with six audiovisual experiences for Washington D.C.’s Monuments and Memorials. These short immersive stories are the perfect introduction to some of the most significant moments in American history: