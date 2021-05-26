Cancel
Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging — June 2021

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person activities are paused, but we’re still here for you! We offer exercise programs via Zoom, telephone outreach, and pickup and delivery of groceries from Reliable Market, the Post Office, and prescriptions. The 2021 senior bus passes are here! They are $40 for seniors 65-plus, for use during the 2021...

www.mvtimes.com
