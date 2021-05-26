Michigan DNR Busts Two Men for Poaching Hundreds of Panfish and Perch
Two Michigan men could lose fishing privileges for taking hundreds of perch and panfish. With spring here, many anglers are hitting the water and taking advantage of the beautiful weather to get a tasty fish dinner. Unfortunately, it seems the poachers are now also out causing havoc. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the arraignment of two Huron County men for going grossly over the limit on walleye, perch, and panfish.www.wideopenspaces.com