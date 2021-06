Police are searching for a man who walked away from a hospital in Floyd County. The Prestonsburg police department has said that around 8:30 pm Tuesday, Matthew McMathan was being treated at Highlands ARH for injuries obtained in a high speed chase when he walked away from the hospital. Police say they do not believe McMathan is dangerous due to his injuries, and say he was last seen getting into a dark older model Chevy Trailblazer with a Friends of Coal license plate. if you see this vehicle please call 911 or the Floyd county sheriffs department.