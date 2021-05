It has now been almost a year since the murder of George Floyd which sparked protests all across the nation. These protests, which called for fundamental reforms in police departments nationwide, have had many of their demands recently met in Washington State. Governor Jay Inslee has signed several bills into law aiming to make police officers more liable for negligence while on duty as well as to get rid of harmful policing practices. One of these bills is Bill 1054 which explicitly bans the use of chokeholds and the issuance of no-knock police warrants. The bill also places more regulations on the use of tear gas by police officers.