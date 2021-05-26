LOTZ Stock: The Big News That Has Retail Favorite CarLotz Hitting the Brakes

Are These Top Retail Stocks Worth Investing In 2021?. When thinking of what stocks to buy right now, investors may want to consider retail stocks. After all, most would argue that conventional retailers are among the most viable reopening plays in the stock market today. Why? Well, for starters, retail companies would stand to gain momentum from consumers returning to brick-and-mortar stores. This would be the case as pandemic restrictions continue to loosen nationwide. Aside from that, most of the companies in the industry now likely offer e-commerce services in one form or another. In the long-term, this could boost sales while also making their wares available to a wider array of consumers. Because of all this, I could see retail stocks becoming the best growth stocks to buy now.