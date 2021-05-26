Learn About the Inventions That Changed Food History
Even the simplest meals we eat today were made possible by major innovations in food history. Take the oven for example: Roughly 30,000 years ago, early humans got the idea to line pits with heat-conducting stones and fill them with hot coals or ash. These earth ovens were able to cook meat slowly and break down tough muscle tissues. The method made it easier for people to absorb nutrients, and it opened the door for the development of cooking instruments that were more sophisticated than an open flame.