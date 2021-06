• The Highland County Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Bolar Volunteer Fire Department are teaming up to help keep you safe by offering free smoke detectors to anyone in need of replacing existing detectors or if your house or apartment does not have any. Please contact Jim Hughes at 474-3292 for more information. This is so important — make sure you and your family stay safe. If you want, they will even install them for you. This is a no cost service to you made possible by the Red Cross.