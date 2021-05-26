Viewpoint: Memorial Day and the day after

Today is Memorial Day 2021. I just wanted to share a debt of gratitude to Gary King of McDonough. A number of people showed up at Heritage Park for what we thought would be the Memorial service only to find that nothing was going on. Gary King showed up with his recordings of patriotic music and we had a memorial service that beat anything I’ve experienced before. The people there were people for whom this was really a special day and everyone talked; met like-minded people they hadn’t met before; sang the National Anthem when it was played (I’ve often said that I would prefer being able to sing the Anthem rather than being sung to) and various other patriotic songs; and listened to people tell their genuine war stories and reminisce about their time in service. It was probably one of the most memorable Memorial Day services that I have attended – all due to Gary King. I offer him a most sincere and heartfelt thank you.