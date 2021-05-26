Cancel
FULL TIME AUDITOR-TREASURER

Full Time Auditor-Treasurer: The Auditor-Treasurer serves as Chief Financial and Investment Officer and as Chief Election Official; Administrator of all aspects of property taxation as well as special assessments and ditch; Liaison between 16 township boards, 7 city councils, 32 precincts, 8 school districts, and 4 neighboring counties with drainage issues; Member of the County Board of Equalization, the County Canvassing Committee, County Extension Committee and various other committees, councils, and boards as appointed or directed by the County Board of Commissioners.

