'Jackass 4' producer files restraining order against Bam Margera

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ongoing dispute between Bam Margera and the team behind the upcoming "Jackass 4" movie has reportedly spilled into Los Angeles County Superior Court, where producer Jeff Tremaine has filed paperwork seeking a civil harassment prevention order. Margera, 41, has undergone a public battle with mental health and addiction struggles...

