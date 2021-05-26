newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland Governor on Expansion of Project Exile

Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner:. “I have repeatedly stressed the need for real action to get the shooters and murderers off the streets of Baltimore City. We are again...

stl.news
STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Exile#Federal Crimes#Federal Prosecutors#Victim Services#Governor Larry Hogan#Baltimore City#Repeat Violent Offenders#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Man Facing Federal Indictment for Impersonating a U.S. Marshal

A federal grand jury has indicted Renul Barnet Forbes, a/k/a “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” age 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the federal charges of false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal. The indictment was returned on March 25, 2021 and was unsealed at his initial appearance on May 3, 2021.
Maryland StatePosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland state senator announces bid for Frederick County executive

Maryland Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R) announced Monday that he will forego a re-election bid and instead run for Frederick County executive in 2022. “Voters in Frederick County will face a crucial choice in next year’s election. What kind of county do we want to be? Do we continue to be a unique and wonderful community where people are proud to live, work, and raise a family? Or do we become Montgomery County North, with overcrowding, traffic gridlock, crime and high taxes,” Hough asked in the campaign announcement.
Maryland Stateheraldmailmedia.com

Maryland reports lowest new COVID-19 case numbers since March 2020

Maryland reported only 212 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the lowest number of new cases the state has seen in a single day since March 30, 2020. Gov. Larry Hogan celebrated the milestone and encouraged Marylanders who aren't yet vaccinated against the virus to get the shot. "Today's key health...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Extension of Small Business COVID-19 RELIEF Grant Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s successful $10 million Small Business COVID-19 RELIEF Grant Program.  Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. New applicants can access the application portal here. “This one relief program […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Extension of Small Business COVID-19 RELIEF Grant Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

Deputy Comptroller Bonardi Wins Prestigious Duncan Award

ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland’s Deputy Comptroller Sharonne Bonardi has been named the 2021 recipient of the Federation of Tax Administrators’ (FTA) Harley T. Duncan Award for Leadership and Service, one of the highest honors in the country for tax administration. Under Deputy Comptroller Bonardi’s stewardship, the agency has risen to...
Annapolis, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan Announces $192 Million in Emergency Rental Assistance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) -- On Monday, Governor Hogan announced an additional $192.9 million in funding has been awarded to local governments and service providers through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These federal funds will support local Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership initiatives that assist tenants whose ability to pay rent has...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports lowest new daily COVID-19 cases since the end of March 2020; positivity rate ties pandemic-low

Maryland added 212 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily case count since March 30, 2020 — about three weeks after the state recorded its first COVID-19 cases. This time, it comes with 42.5% of Maryland’s population fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials, and masking requirements lifted, except in particular locations and at the discretion of ...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland StateJalopnik

Maryland Is Going After Out-Of -State Drivers Trying To Skip Out On Tolls

If you’ve driven through Maryland the last couple of years, didn’t pay a toll(s), and thought you were in the clear because no one would ever know? Well, you’re out of luck because they’re coming for you. As the Washington Post reports, Maryland is not only considering hiring collection agencies to collect the tolls, it’s partnering with neighboring states to find drivers as well.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Maryland Statewashingtoninformer.com

Maryland’s COVID Metrics Trending in Right Direction

Maryland’s coronavirus numbers are generally trending in the right direction, state health department data shows. State officials reported just 212 new cases Monday, raising the total number of infections since the pandemic’s onset to 456,216. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 daily cases since April 28. Three coronavirus-related deaths...
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Banneker-Douglass Museum Announces Anti-Racism Coalition

Banneker-Douglass Museum has announced the formation of the 2021 Anti -Racism Coalition (ARC). This coalition is made up of expert educators, community leaders, and activists who advise the Banneker-Douglass Museum and the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture(MCAAHC) on the development of relevant programs, exhibitions, and visitor experiences to promote anti-racism in Maryland. This coalition ensures that the museum leverages programs and exhibitions to amplify and encourage community building and racial equity in all levels of society.