What is it with some people? There's been a little bit of a problem with people in Sedalia and Warrensburg not leaving plants, trees, and flowers alone. Sedalia Parks & Recreation posted on Facebook that someone picked all the petals of the roses in their rose garden. Now parks and recreation will have to prune the rose bushes and they will be bare until next year. They're asking that people who use the parks please not pick the roses, flowers, or plants.