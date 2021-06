Aycock will study the Turkish language in Baku, Azerbaijan in the coming 2021-22 academic year. Abigail Aycock, a rising senior at Wheaton College, was awarded a Boren Scholarship to study the Turkish language. As part of the Boren Scholarship, Aycock is participating in the Turkish Flagship Language Initiative (TURFLI), which affords students both domestic and international language study. Aycock will study Turkish at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this summer, moving to the Azerbaijan University of Languages in Baku, Azerbaijan in fall 2021 to continue her studies.