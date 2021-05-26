Cancel
Brown County, MN

FULL TIME ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN

FT Accounting Technician: Process fiscal transactions, complete time reporting, claims processing, and vendor payments. Provide assistance to staff in a variety of areas as needed. Monitor expenditures for grants and programs and complete required reports according to State, Federal, and County regulations and guidelines. 2 years college/vocational coursework in accounting plus 2 years’ experience in financial accounting, computer responsibilities, and human relations OR 1 year of accounting or college/vocational coursework plus 4 years’ experience in financial accounting, computer responsibilities and human relations. Entry hourly wage range of $21.18 – $23.56, DOQ.

