Eight killed in shooting at California transit facility, suspect dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Eight people were shot to death at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, a VTA employee, also is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, sheriff's spokesperson Russell Davis said.

Sources briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the suspect, identified as Samuel Cassidy, had multiple weapons.

Multiple sources told ABC News the shooting is suspected workplace violence.

VTA employees are among the victims, Davis said. Local leaders noted at a news conference that VTA employees are essential workers who went to work each day during the pandemic.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 a.m. local time at a VTA hub where maintenance is conducted and trains are stored. The facility was evacuated, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Deputies didn't exchange gunfire with the suspect, Davis said.

Authorities received information about explosive devices in the building and were working to clear each room, Davis said.

FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair said it will take awhile to process the large crime scene.

A house fire noticed around the time of the shooting is believed to be linked to the suspect, sources told ABC News. The fire is being investigated as a possible arson and federal evidence response teams are headed to the house and to the VTA hub, sources said.

VTA Board of Directors chairperson Glenn Hendricks called the shooting a "horrible tragedy."

"We're so sorry this event happened," Hendricks said at a news conference. "We will do everything we can to help people get through this."

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have been briefed on the shooting.

Vice President Kamala Harris called the shooting "absolutely tragic."

"I have family that live in San Jose. I've worked for many, many years with the mayor of San Jose and that police department," Harris said. "My prayers and my thoughts are with all of those families that have been affected."

VTA said service wasn't impacted by the shooting but Hendricks said light rail service would be suspended at 12 p.m. local time.

"We will have bus bridges in place to provide limited service while we work through this," VTA tweeted. "The light rail yard remains an active investigation scene, limiting our ability to provide service."

