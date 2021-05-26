High speed chase ends with arrests

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Fort Hall Police officers were conducting daily patrol at the Fort Hall Bottoms on the Reservation Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. and observed a suspicious vehicle in the area.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled eastbound at a high rate of speed leading officers on a lengthy pursuit across the Reservation into Bingham County.

The suspect vehicle traveled north through Blackfoot and east on Rich Lane into the Lincoln Creek District.

Officers pursued the vehicle into the hills of Lincoln Creek on Garden Creek Road where it ended.

The driver, identified as tribal member June Teton, was arrested and charged with DUI, eluding and reckless driving through Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Court.

The passenger, identified as tribal member Randall Teton, was also arrested and charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession or consumption of alcohol through Tribal Court.

Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fort Hall Fish and Game assisted in the vehicle pursuit.

