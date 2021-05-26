GRAINS-Corn bounces from one-month low, wheat and soy drift lower

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red wheat futures fell on Thursday, though concerns of dr y, warm conditions across the northern U.S. Plains supported the markets. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended 10-3/4 cents lower at $6.76-1/4 per bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 9-1/2 cents to end at $6.24-1/4, while MGEX spring wheat for July delivery settled down 5-1/2 cents at $7.77-1/2 per bushel. * French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union fell to their lowest in at least a decade for May, with steady loadings for Algeria standing out in an end of season lull, Refinitiv data showed. * Indonesia's state procurement agency is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for about 240,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Monday, European traders said. * Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 wheat crop at 81 million tonnes, according to the TASS news agency, unchanged from the nation's May assessment. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)