GRAINS-Corn bounces from one-month low, wheat and soy drift lower

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures recovered slightly on Wednesday from a steep selloff a day earlier as bargain buying and technical buying lifted prices from one-month lows, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans were mixed after prior-session losses on good...

www.agriculture.com
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. weather concerns, soyoil hits 10-year high

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more than 1% on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices. World edible oil prices jumped on supply concerns with soybean oil hitting its highest in a decade, while...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. grains: Corn futures drop on crop ratings

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Board of Trade corn futures dropped 2.8 per cent on Wednesday, pressured by a government report that showed the condition of the U.S. crop was better than expected, traders said. Wheat futures were mixed, with contracts that track U.S. winter wheat falling while spring wheat...
Chicago, ILMiddletown Press

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was declined 18.50 cents at $6.79 a bushel; July corn lost 13.50 cents at $6.6925 a bushel; July oats was up .50 cent at $3.8450 a bushel; while July soybeans was off 1.75 cents at $15.6175 a bushel.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper slips for third day ahead of U.S. employment data

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell for a third day on Thursday, sitting beneath record highs as investors waited for U.S. jobs data on Friday that will offer clues on when monetary policy could tighten. Expectations of higher interest rates could knock growth-related assets like metals and equities....
Energy Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybean Oil Surges Higher

July soybean oil closed up 2.99 cents, ending near its previous 2021 high of 70.49 cents with support from a lower soybean crush in April and rising diesel prices. Corn prices finished 13 3/4 cents lower, while September Minneapolis wheat was up 12 3/4 cents, both markets being sensitive to the latest forecasts.
Industryspglobal.com

China's copper smelters eye exports to offset expanding import losses

Negative domestic premiums and expanding import losses led Chinese copper cathode producers to sell more cathodes to ex-China markets, sources said June 3. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed Chinese copper import premiums at a record low $29/mt plus London Metal Exchange...
Energy IndustryAgriculture Online

India considers edible oil import tax cut to lower prices -sources

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 3 (Reuters) - India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, two government and two industry officials told Reuters, to reduce food costs in the world's biggest vegetable oil importer. While no decision has been made, the...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil steady after mixed U.S. crude inventory report

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Thursday following two straight days of gains that took oil futures to highs not seen in a year, after weekly U.S. crude stocks fell sharply while fuel inventories rose more than expected. Brent futures settled at $71.31 a barrel, down 4 cents after...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans steady as soyoil climbs to highest in decade

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures eased on Thursday after gaining overnight, recouping some of the previous session's losses, with concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong demand underpinning prices. World edible oil prices jumped on supply concerns with soybean oil hitting its highest in a decade, while...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn ease as traders eye U.S. weather

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures eased on Thursday as traders monitored U.S. weather forecasts for hot, dry conditions that could threaten newly planted crops, though the impact remains uncertain, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by supply concerns that pushed world edible oil prices higher, with...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases as traders watch U.S. weather

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red wheat futures fell on Thursday, though concerns of dr y, warm conditions across the northern U.S. Plains supported the markets. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended 10-3/4 cents lower at $6.76-1/4 per bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat lost 9-1/2 cents to end at $6.24-1/4, while MGEX spring wheat for July delivery settled down 5-1/2 cents at $7.77-1/2 per bushel. * French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union fell to their lowest in at least a decade for May, with steady loadings for Algeria standing out in an end of season lull, Refinitiv data showed. * Indonesia's state procurement agency is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for about 240,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat which closed on Monday, European traders said. * Russia's agriculture ministry expects the country's 2021 wheat crop at 81 million tonnes, according to the TASS news agency, unchanged from the nation's May assessment. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Aggressive Buying, Higher Prices for Hoosier Farmland

INDIANAPOLIS - One of the nation’s leading farmland real estate companies says auction bids on agricultural land are reaching levels not seen since 2014, including higher-quality land in Indiana. Farmers National Company, which is based in Nebraska but has offices in Indiana, says interest in purchasing agricultural land has grown...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Looking Red

Corn is 5 to 7 cents lower up front at midday, with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower, soybeans 2 to 4 cents lower and wheat 11 cents lower to 1 cent lower. Corn trade is 5 to 7 cents lower at midday with new crop 2 to 3 cents lower as early gains fade with the sharply stronger dollar and little fresh news so far. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound with tight stocks and strong Holiday weekend demand with the weekly report showing production up 23,000 barrels per day and stocks 608,000 barrels per day higher with export sales delayed until Friday.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Study looks at benefits of wheat in corn-soybean crop rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows that including wheat once every 4 years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Lower, Soybeans Higher

Corn is 17 to 19 cents lower up front at midday, with new crop 9 to 11 cents lower; soybeans 4 to 7 cents higher and wheat 7 cents lower to 15 cents higher. Corn trade is 17 to 19 cents lower up front, with new crop 9 to 11 cents lower as slightly weaker spread trade is seen after conditions came in a little higher than expected at 76% good to excellent and 4% poor to very poor, while nearby basis unwinds a bit up front. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound with tight stocks and strong holiday weekend demand pushing ethanol futures higher along with unleaded to start the week.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall after cyberattack hits meatpacker JBS

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) cattle futures tumbled on Tuesday after JBS SA stopped slaughtering at U.S plants because of a cyberattack. Brazil’s JBS told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, according to the White House.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases on U.S. crop condition, but supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Wednesday, giving up some of previous session's strong gains on pressure from improved U.S. crop conditions, although global supply concerns limited losses. Soybeans rose for a second session, while wheat slid after the rally on Tuesday. "Brazil's second corn crop...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls after USDA pegs crop conditions above market forecast

CANBERRA, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops above market expectations, tempering concerns about supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.3% to $6.86-1/2 a bushel by 0112...