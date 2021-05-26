NWS: Confirmed tornado touched down in Lavaca County

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.