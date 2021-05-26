Cancel
Lavaca County, TX

NWS: Confirmed tornado touched down in Lavaca County

kagstv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Video evidence and a National Weather Service storm survey confirmed that a tornado touched down on May 18 in Lavaca County. The EF-1 tornado moved northwest and severely damaged a small house as well as snapped large tree branches. After the tornado crossed CR 142, it crossed...

www.kagstv.com
County
Lavaca County, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: De Witt; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT AND WEST CENTRAL LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 505 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hochheim, or near Yoakum, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yoakum, Shiner and Edgar.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caldwell; Fayette; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Lavaca SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CALDWELL...EASTERN GUADALUPE...GONZALES...FAYETTE AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kingsbury to near Flatonia to near Fayetteville. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seguin, Gonzales, Luling, La Grange, Schulenburg, Shiner, Flatonia, Moulton, Shelby, Waelder, Kingsbury, Staples, Fayetteville, Round Top, Fentress, Palmeto State Park, Muldoon, Cistern, Brownsboro and Carmine.