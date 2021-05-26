ETHERIDGE: Being involved within community, helping just feels good

COVINGTON — Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies or preferences, and offering service with a smile, the nutrition program professionals of Newton County Schools have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Newton County Schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 7. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.