Scenes from D Magazine‘s 2021 Best Lawyers in Dallas Celebration
On May 10, D Magazine’s 2021 Best Lawyers in Dallas gathered at The Jaxon to celebrate this distinguished recognition. These top attorneys enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and drinks amidst the sights and sounds of the AT&T Discovery District in the heart of downtown Dallas. D Magazine executive editor Kathy Wise also recognized the 38 recipients of the Best Lawyers in Dallas “Legend” Award, presented to those who have earned the honor of Best Lawyer for 15 years or more. Congratulations again to all the winners, who are voted on by their peers and are featured in the May issue of D.www.dmagazine.com