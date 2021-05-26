newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google's Data Cloud Summit Serves Up A Breadth Of New Capabilities

By Patrick Moorhead
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I mentioned in my preview of the Google Data Cloud Summit this week that I was expecting some exciting technology announcements for AI, machine learning, data management, and analytics. Google did not disappoint in that department. The Google Cloud stated mission is to accelerate every organization's ability to transform through...

www.forbes.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

197K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Google I O#Ibm Cloud#Enterprise Data#Data Analytics#Google Analytics#Digital Data#Google Data Cloud Summit#The Google Cloud#Vertex Ai#Google I O#Ui#Api#Cdc#Analytics Hub Sharing#Serverless Cloud Data#The Analytics Hub#Gen Z Consortium#Sony#Vmware
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
SoftwareBenzinga

Google Cloud Adds Support For Polygon Blockchain Network Data

Google BigQuery — a cloud offering meant to enable big data analysis by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) — now added support for data from the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum-linked blockchain. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Google Cloud users will now be able to use the BigQuery...
BusinessWebProNews

France Clears Microsoft and Google’s Cloud Technology for Sensitive Data

France has decided Google and Microsoft’s cloud technology can be used for sensitive data — with caveats. As cloud computing becomes more important to organizations around the globe, there is a growing concern about the risk of US surveillance of cloud data. The EU, in particular, has increasingly looked with suspicion and distrust at US providers.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Google Cloud Ransomware

RansomCloud: it’s new, it’s here now, and it’s coming to a server near you. Google cloud ransomware attacks are contributing to K-12 schools earning a dubious bit of notoriety. Healthcare entities used to be the single biggest target of ransomware. Late last year, the FBI reported that 57% of the reported ransomware attacks involved K-12 schools. And we all know that there are undoubtedly many more attacks that aren’t reported.
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

Google Gives ARCore New Capabilities Via Big I/O 2021 Update

Google took to its I/O 2021 stage to present a wealth of new updates and Google’s AR developer tool, ARCore, isn’t being left out. In fact, the search giant is adding several entirely new capabilities to the tool. That’s alongside new details regarding just how far ARCore’s reach has grown.
Businesshypebeast.com

Google Cloud Inks Deal With Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Internet Service

Google has officially partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink. The tech giant’s cloud business has joined forces with Starlink to bring businesses in remote areas access to Google Cloud’s services. The deal with Google, which is expected to last up to seven years, gives Starlink the opportunity to deliver data reliably and...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Alphabet’s Google Migrates Ilunion to Cloud in Record Time

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google landed a key role in the Spanish conglomerate Ilunion’s digital transformation, using the opportunity to demonstrate its cloud computing prowess. Alphabet operates a broad portfolio of businesses and Google is its largest unit, housing its cloud and advertising businesses. Together with SAP (SAP AG), Google migrated Ilunion’s technological infrastructure to the cloud in just a few months, despite the stumbling blocks imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. SAP, which develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations, provides business management solutions to 17 production environments across Ilunion. Ilunion operates a diverse business portfolio that spans six segments and more than 50 business lines. It has a staff of more than 35,000 people. Google describes the Ilunion project as Spain’s largest cloud migration ever. “The company expects it to bring greater flexibility, scalability, cost reduction, process efficiency, and speed of adaptation to change,” Google said about Ilunion’s cloud migration. SAP has become such an important cloud partner that Google recently built an exclusive data center for SAP in Frankfurt. As Google celebrated the Ilunion cloud migration milestone in Spain, it also welcomed a French government announcement about the cloud. According to a Reuters report, France would permit Google and Microsoft (MSFT) clouds to store sensitive government and corporate data in France if they would agree to partner with a French company. (See Alphabet stock analysis on TipRanks) Monness analyst Brian White reiterated a Buy rating with a $3,000 price target on Alphabet stock. White’s price target suggests 31.07% upside to the current price. “We believe Alphabet is well positioned for a continued recovery in digital ad spending in 2021,” noted White. Consensus among analysts on Wall Street is a Strong Buy based on 26 Buy and 2 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target of $2,778.32 implies 21.38% upside potential to current levels. GOOGL scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, implying the stock is likely to outperform the market.
SoftwareZDNet

Google beefs up Workspace security with these new features

Google is rolling out new advanced security defender features for Google Workspace to help admins combat cybersecurity threats. Google is tapping parent company Alphabet's VirusTotal, a malware research website Google bought in 2012, for a new capability within Google Workspace's Alert Center. The Alert Center will now feature real-time alerts...
Aerospace & Defensethefastmode.com

SpaceX to Install Starlink Ground Stations at Google Cloud’s Data Centers

Google Cloud and SpaceX recently announced a new partnership to deliver data, cloud services, and applications to customers at the network edge, leveraging Starlink's ability to provide high-speed broadband internet around the world and Google Cloud's infrastructure. Under this partnership, SpaceX will begin to locate Starlink ground stations within Google...
BusinessTechRadar

PayPal ramps up relationship with Google Cloud

PayPal has expanded its relationship with Google Cloud in order to offer its ecommerce customers better infrastructure and analytics capabilities. The payments giant has been cultivating its hybrid cloud computing strategy since it became an independent company back in 2015. The latest announcement means that PayPal can shift more of its core infrastructure and workloads to Google Cloud.
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Cloud web hosting review

Google Cloud web hosting allows you to create and customize your own package with a vast array of virtual machine, storage, and other software options. It’s one for the tech-savvy. If you’re looking to create your own website, you’ll need to think about the best web hosting service for you....
SoftwareVentureBeat

Google I/O unveils new features for Google Cloud, collaboration tools

Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday unveiled updates across many services, including Maps, Photos and operating systems, as the company showcases its role in a world that has become more digitally connected during the pandemic. The announcements during the virtually-held Google I/O developer conference add up to a boost for the company’s...
SoftwareTechCrunch

Google Cloud launches Vertex AI, a new managed machine learning platform

The launch of Vertex is the result of quite a bit of introspection by the Google Cloud team. “Machine learning in the enterprise is in crisis, in my view,” Craig Wiley, the director of product management for Google Cloud’s AI Platform, told me. “As someone who has worked in that space for a number of years, if you look at the Harvard Business Review or analyst reviews, or what have you — every single one of them comes out saying that the vast majority of companies are either investing or are interested in investing in machine learning and are not getting value from it. That has to change. It has to change.”
Businesssiliconangle.com

HPE bets on Europe’s Gaia-X cloud and data services initiative

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is betting on the success of a new European initiative that’s aimed at creating a unified ecosystem of cloud and data services protected by European data laws. The company said today that its new HPE Solution Framework for Gaia-X is designed for companies, service providers and...
Businessglossy.co

Modiface grows capabilities with Google’s Vertex AI

On Tuesday, Google Cloud announced the wider availability of Vertex AI, a managed machine learning platform that allows outside companies to accelerate their own AI models. L’Oréal’s ModiFace has already begun working with Google’s Vertex AI to improve its own machine learning model by providing the beauty tech tool more data points to be more realistic for users, said Jeff Houghton, chief operating officer at ModiFace. Houghton said this capability is ripe for the moment, considering how much consumer behavior has changed around virtual try-on.
MarketsPosted by
Daily Herald

German regulator probes Google's market position, data use

BERLIN -- German regulators have launched an investigation into Google's position in the market, and how the search engine and advertising giant handles user data. The Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said Tuesday that it has started proceedings against Google entities in Germany, Ireland and California based on new provisions in German competition law that apply to large digital companies. Similar probes were launched into the activities of Facebook and Amazon in recent months.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Google Assistant’s new Capabilities let users jump straight into action

As expected, Google revealed a lot of new things that users’ can look forward to on Android’s various forms as well as Google’s myriad services. One platform that binds many of those together is Google Assistant whose smartness still needs a bit of work here and there. For I/O 2021, Google is introducing new ways for developers to harness those smarts and enable users to jump right into the content or section of an app they need without saying much.
Technologythehustle.co

Google is writing up a new playbook for Google Docs

In 2018, Google dropped jaws at its keynote event when its human-like AI software booked a haircut and meal via phone call. Innovations like that are hard to beat, but the tech giant is taking some swings. This week, Google held its 1st keynote I/O event since 2019. The company...