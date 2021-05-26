newsbreak-logo
North Dakota Republican senators ask health officials to stop contacting residents about vaccines

COVID-19 Updates
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSwmQ_0aCJ0vfw00
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Hanna Park

(WASHINGTON) Two Republican North Dakota state senators have requested that state health officials stop calling residents and offering COVID-19 vaccine information, The Bismarck Tribune reported Wednesday.

Sens. Jessica Bell and Nicole Poolman sent a letter to State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi, concerning the role of the government in “personal health choices.”

"In order for the Department to initiate these calls, medical records must be accessed without the immediate consent from the citizens of North Dakota," they wrote in a letter.

The senators asked the health official the confidentiality protections of residents, identity of those making the calls and what training they had, per the Tribune.

"This isn't about vaccines," Bell added. “It's about the proper role of government.”

In response to the lawmakers, Wehbi wrote in a letter, "Reminder/recall outreach is a well-established, effective tool that has been used to increase immunization coverage rates for years.”

According to Wehbi, patient data is stored on a secure database owned by the North Dakota Health Department and the people making the phone calls were employees of the department.

The callers "either have medical or public health experience or have been trained by those with medical or public health experience," Wehbi said.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, more than 586,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. About 49% of state residents have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

IN THIS ARTICLE
