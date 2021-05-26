Dallas kicks off Pride on June 1

As U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson settles into her 15th term, potential successors are preparing for her to leave. Two years ago Johnson suggested to constituents through automated phone calls that she would retire when her term ends in 2023, telling supporters that she was running for “one more term” as representative from southern Dallas County’s Congressional District 30. Many Dallas political operatives are predicting that she will step away based on remarks at various events during her 2020 campaign. That would set up a hotly contested race to replace the venerable lawmaker in Congress.