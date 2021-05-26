newsbreak-logo
Dallas kicks off Pride on June 1

Dallas Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and city council members Omar Narvaez and Chad West as Dallas kicks off Pride on June 1. The day begins at 10 a.m. as the trio raise the Dallas City Pride flag at Dallas Love Field. That event can be viewed on the Dallas Love Field Facebook page.

Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Vaccinations End at The Potter's House in Dallas

COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be administered at The Potter's House in Dallas. The City of Dallas' Equity and Inclusion team announced Monday morning that due to the "dramatic decrease in the number of vaccinations on-site" and that because of the availability of vaccines at other locations, such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery stores, vaccination efforts at the church ended on May 15.
Dallas, TXDallas News

More apartments on the way on East Dallas’ Ross Avenue

Dallas-based apartment builder Trammell Crow Residential has beaten a path east down Ross Avenue. It has already built three rental communities in the Ross Avenue corridor east of downtown. Now the developer is eyeing another apartment project in the 5100 block of Ross Avenue. The 384-unit Alexan Cathedral Arts will...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Will The Next Decade of Commercial Real Estate in Dallas Be as Promising as The Last

To visualize the future business landscape of Dallas, you must first look at its past. According to Visit Dallas, the Dallas Arts District is the largest urban arts district in the United States. The greater Dallas-Fort Worth area population is approaching 8 million residents, welcomes nearly 50 million visitors each year, and serves as headquarters for 23 Fortune 500 companies.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Quadrangle office construction set to start in late summer

An Uptown Dallas redevelopment that was delayed during the pandemic is moving ahead with a start set for this summer. Developer Stream Realty Partners has been working since 2019 on a major redo of Uptown’s landmark Quadrangle retail and office center. The project includes construction of a 12-story office tower...
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Staying or leaving? Potential successors await Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s decision on another term

As U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson settles into her 15th term, potential successors are preparing for her to leave. Two years ago Johnson suggested to constituents through automated phone calls that she would retire when her term ends in 2023, telling supporters that she was running for “one more term” as representative from southern Dallas County’s Congressional District 30. Many Dallas political operatives are predicting that she will step away based on remarks at various events during her 2020 campaign. That would set up a hotly contested race to replace the venerable lawmaker in Congress.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Active shooter training coming to Dallas this week

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - The Dallas Police Department has announced that they will be holding an 'Active Shooter Training' event this week. The event aims to teach individuals, businesses or safety teams how to deal with an active shooter emergency. According to the event's sign-up page, it has been set...
Addison, TXPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

Biscuits and coffee add buzz to booming Dallas center near Addison

An Addison shopping center that's been undergoing a makeover has signed on four new tenants whose irresistible goods include biscuits, coffee, and killer eyeglasses. The center is Prestonwood Place, a 133,000 square-foot retail center at the southeast corner of Belt Line and Montfort roads in Addison, adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center.
Addison, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Military-focused mortgage services group opens in DFW

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the longest-standing not-for-profit member-owned association dedicated to serving the military community, is announcing the opening of a new branch location in Addison. The new branch is located at 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Addison, 75001.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
dmagazine.com

COVID-19 Bulletin (05/17/21)

County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 201 new cases and 17 deaths on Friday and Saturday. About 40 percent of Dallas County is fully vaccinated, he says. The CDC says that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in indoor and outdoor settings, the Texas Tribune reports. Less than a third of Texas is fully vaccinated.
Texas Statefox4news.com

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas on Sunday

DALLAS - There is encouraging news about the state of the pandemic in Texas. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Even though state reporting lags by a few days and some of the larger counties don’t report data on the weekends, the fact that there were no deaths is significant.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Audacy

Dallas Fire-Rescue responds to dozens of high water calls

Dallas (1080 KRLD) - Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to dozens of reports of high water Sunday and Monday morning. Through Monday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to 64 high water calls. Around White Rock Lake, several roads were closed due to high water Monday morning. "When the rain...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Posted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”