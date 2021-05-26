Cancel
Sex Crimes

Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness

KPCW
KPCW
 7 days ago
In 1989, 15-year-old Yusef Salaam was one of five Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly accused of assault and rape in the so-called Central Park jogger case. At the time of his 1990 trial, Salaam, then out on bail, felt confident that the truth would come out and that he and the other teens would be proven innocent.

Sex CrimesPosted by
Fatherly

The Exonerated Five’s Yusef Salaam Talks Parenting, Politics, and Pursuing Change

Dr. Yusef Salaam is many things: An award-winning public speaker and author, an outspoken fighter for transformational social and racial justice, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, and a father of ten children aged 5-25. He is also a member of the Exonerated Five, the group of five teenagers who were falsely accused and convicted of rape in the Central Park Jogger case of 1989. At just 15, Salaam lost his freedom. He was thrust into a national conversation about the carceral state, systemic racism, and innocence itself. But ultimately, it was a conversation about his very own freedom, which he lost for six years and eight months.
Books & LiteratureThe News-Gazette

Patricia Hruby Powell | Read 'Punching the Air,' then pass it on

Ibi Zoboi met Yusef Salaam in an African literature course at Hunter College taught by Dr. Marimba Ani in 1999. Yusef Salaam was one of the five Black teenage boys who were wrongfully convicted of murder in Central Park a decade earlier — a story documented in Ken Burns’ “The Central Park Five.”
Books & Literaturewschronicle.com

Dr. Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five, author of ‘Better, Not Bitter’ to present in virtual Bookmarks event

Yusef Salaam is the inspirational speaker and prison reform activist, who at age fourteen was one of the five teenage boys wrongly convicted and sentenced to prison in the Central Park jogger case. In 1997 he left prison as an adult to a world he didn’t fully recognize or understand. In 2002 the sentences for the Central Park Five were overturned and all five were exonerated for the crime they didn’t commit.
Violent CrimesNPR

'Exonerated Five' Member Yusef Salaam

In 1990, Yusef Salaam was one of the five boys wrongly convicted in the so-called Central Park jogger case. Salaam spent nearly 7 years behind bars and wasn't exonerated until 2002, when a serial rapist confessed to the crime. "When the truth came out, that's when we got our lives back," Salaam says. "But for those of us who had five to 10 years prison sentences, we had done all of someone else's time. ... We will never know what our life would have been like had we not gone through this horrible experience." Salaam tells his story in his memoir 'Better, Not Bitter.'
Minoritieswnpr.org

Historian Uncovers The Racist Roots Of The 2nd Amendment

Do Black people have full Second Amendment rights?. That's the question historian Carol Anderson set out to answer after Minnesota police killed Philando Castile, a Black man with a license to carry a gun, during a 2016 traffic stop. "Here was a Black man who was pulled over by the...
New York City, NYmountainlake.org

Central Park Five | Passport Pick

For this week’s Passport Pick, experience the story of the five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989. Directed and produced by Ken Burns, David McMahon and Sarah Burns, the film chronicles the Central Park Jogger case, from the perspective of the five teenagers whose lives were upended by this miscarriage of justice.
Minoritiesnjtoday.net

Black Lives Matter crusade began in 1955

This summer marks 66 years since the 1955 lynching of then-14-year-old Emmett Till by White supremacists, but the brutal murder that catalyzed the 20th century civil rights movement stands out as a starting point while George Floyd’s death underscores the progress and lack thereof in America’s struggle for equality and justice.
Minoritiesourdavie.com

Editorial: Remember Greenwood? I didn’t

I’ve heard and seen enough about the Tulsa race riot of 1921. If I had heard of it before this year, it didn’t make a wrinkle on my feeble brain. With the goings on in this crazy world in recent years, I think my brain may be all wrinkled out.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Books to Read if You Love the SERIAL Podcast

Before the NPR podcast Serial, podcasts were already a thing. And true crime was certainly popular before Sarah Koenig first introduced listeners to her long-form true crime podcast. But no one can deny that after the hit podcast Serial, public interest in podcasts, true crime, and unsolved mysteries in general really took off.
MusicPosted by
Vice

Ronald Reagan’s Would-Be Assassin Is Actually a Decent Songwriter

John Hinckley Jr., the 66-year-old man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been posting acoustic guitar-led songs and covers to a YouTube channel he created in November 2020. His page features just a handful of videos, four of which are original songs, two are renditions of Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley tracks, and one is a video of a 78rpm vinyl record playing Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup’s 1944 blues single “My Mama Don’t Allow Me.” The songs aren’t bad: Hinckley has a nice, approachable voice and a solid ear for writing melodies in his own songs and recreating them in faithful covers. People have begun to notice because over Memorial Day weekend, Twitter user sludge_worm posted a viral screenshot from the channel. As of press time, the tweet has over 62,000 likes and Hinckley’s YouTube page now boasts thousands of subscribers.
Books & LiteratureDeadline

Imagine Documentaries Lands Thomas Healy Book ‘Soul City,’ On The ’70s Attempt To Build City Of Racial Equality In Heart Of Klan Country

EXCLUSIVE: Imagine Documentaries has won an auction for the Thomas Healy book Soul City. The plan is to develop the book across multiple divisions at Imagine in scripted and unscripted formats. Soul City tells the revealing, forgotten story of the 1970s attempt to build a city dedicated to racial equality in the heart of “Klan Country,” and the impassioned mission of civil rights leader Floyd McKissick.
Societynonprofitquarterly.org

Moral Leadership: A Conversation with Dr. Nicholas Harvey and Dr. Robert Franklin, Part II

Dr. Nicholas Harvey initiated a series at Edge Leadership entitled Policy for Liberation. The purpose of the event is to discuss hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations for Black liberation in US policy. In this excerpt, Dr. Robert Franklin articulates his thinking on “moral leadership.” Dr. Franklin serves as the inaugural chair of the James T. and Berta R. Laney Chair in Moral Leadership at Emory University.
New York City, NYbrooklynrail.org

The Selected Letters of Ralph Ellison

Toward the end of a letter to Albert Murray written from Greensboro on April 9, 1953 while on a Black colleges tour, Ralph Ellison tells his fellow Tuskegee alumnus that his next stop is going to be Fisk University in Nashville. There, he intends to talk about “minority provincialism as a problem for the creative writer.” The idea of the talk comes to Ellison in part as a response to Fisk’s head librarian and writer Arna Bontempts, who, Ellison continues, “hinted in SRL that I had created another stereotype.” Ellison’s goal is to “point out where the so-called new negro boys crapped up the picture.” Clearly, he had no use for them. “I don’t know why those guys want to mess with a contentious Mose like me anyway: I done told them I ain’t no gentleman, black or white,” he writes before closing with his own declaration of artistic independence, “and I definitely ain’t colored when it comes to writing.”