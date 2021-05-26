Cancel
Business

Female-Founded Fintech Company Park Place Payments Raises $1.5 Million

pulse2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemale-founded fintech company Park Place Payments announced it raised $1.5 million. These are the details. Park Place Payments — a female-founded fintech building a new payment processing experience for businesses while also closing the wealth gap for women who join its sales force — announced it has raised a $1.5 million seed funding round led by Curate Capital.

pulse2.com
Samantha Ettus
