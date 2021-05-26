A Tiny Fund Has Scored A Historic Win Against ExxonMobil Over The Future Of Oil

When talking about climate change and other environmental issues, we tend to spend a lot of time talking about the ills that come from burning coal. Even when pollution mitigation measures are taken, the result isn’t perfect and there’s no reduction of CO2 emissions. On top of that, coal’s carbon emissions are around twice that of burning natural gas, so there’s really no redeeming it. Fortunately, the market has largely selected coal for extinction, as coal has become a lot more expensive than natural gas and renewables for the generation of electricity.