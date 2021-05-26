newsbreak-logo
Clarence, MO

Nearly 40 grams of meth, 100 pills found inside car targeted by narcotics investigation

By Nick Sadowski
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINNEUS, Mo. — A Clarence, Missouri man is facing a slew of charges relating to drugs and weapons possession following a narcotics investigation. Court documents say Joshua Barry, 25, was stopped by a deputy during the morning of May 24 in Marceline. The deputy was assisting the North Missouri Drug Task Force. The deputy was informed by the force that Barry was known to be involved with meth distribution, according to the probable cause statement.

