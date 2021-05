There are two types of people in this world: those who love to run and those who don't. If you're looking for creative ways to incorporate movement into your life, but can't stand the thought of running, look no further. With the temperatures warming up and COVID restrictions easing for fully vaccinated people, there's no better time to get outside and get in a little workout while you're at it. Whether you need a mental boost, or just want to get your booty off the couch and move your body, you don't have to go far to reap the benefits of these fun outdoor ideas.