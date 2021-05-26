Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

AG reminds Floridians to get ready for active hurricane season

By Pat Raia
hernandosun.com
 8 days ago

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody advised Floridians to prepare for an active Hurricane season during a press conference in Tallahassee this week. Florida's hurricane season begins on June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that between 13 and 20 named storms will occur during the 2021 Hurricane Season including 6 to 10 hurricanes that could affect the State.

