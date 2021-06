A Douglas County man was killed Monday when the car he was driving went off the road and hit a tree. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. Monday near 264th Street and West Center Road, which is east of Venice. Deputies determined that a northbound 1998 Toyota Camry crossed the center line on 264th and hit a tree on the west side of the road, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Ivener.