Men's golf: Former Boilermaker earns spot in U.S. Open

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
 16 days ago
Fernando Barco Provided by Purdue Athletics

Former Boilermaker Fernando Barco will become the first Peruvian to ever play in the U.S. Open after a comeback in playoffs.

Barco got off to a rocky start in the qualifying event. His quadruple bogey on a par-4 on the first hole set him back before regrouping to birdie seven of the next 12 holes, according to a Purdue Athletics news release.

The second day of competition started with a bogey, but quickly added an eagle and a birdie to his score card. A weather delay forced a Tuesday afternoon finish at 4-under.

When another player bogeyed his final hole, Barco was given the opportunity to play one more hole and shot a birdie on the hole he originally quadruple birdied on. When the other golfers in the 10-for-1 playoff did not birdie, Barco was able to advance on to his first major career championship.

Barco's qualification marks the third time in the last four years that a former Boiler has advanced to the U.S. Open.

Barco will compete in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego from June 17 to 20.

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Former Cal All-American Kendall Chase was named to the U.S. Olympic Team on Friday as part of the women's quad that will compete in Tokyo next month. "This is the goal I've had my whole life, even before I started rowing," Chase said. "As a kid playing sports, I wanted to go to the Olympics. It's the pinnacle of athletics and I wanted to be part of it. Just to be able to say now that I am going to the Olympics and that I am an Olympian – the words feel weird coming out of my mouth."