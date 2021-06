Research shows simply spending time in nature, which can start in your backyard, is good for reducing stress, boosting heart health, boosting Vitamin D levels, and enhancing memory. Thanks to the family yard, the health and well-being benefits of being outside are just a few steps away. Kris Kiser, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute president and CEO, defines this as “backyarding,” referring to the trend to move many indoor activities, from working in an office or classroom to dining and recreation, to the outdoors. Over the past year, backyards and other managed landscapes became a haven for social gatherings, work, play and relaxation. In this episode of the Grass Roots podcast, Kiser shares his thoughts on the future of “backyarding” and the trend’s impact on landscape contractors.