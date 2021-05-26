Marshawn Lynch’s Idea for Staving off International Panic Is Out of This World

Alright, we are BACK for another offseason run of Tennessee Titans Throwback Thursday, on which I take the opportunity to relive the career of a former Titan during the quiet time on the football calendar. From Blaine Bishop to Kevin Byard, the Titans seem to have always had a real strength at the safety position. It’s been a real hallmark of the franchise through the years. One of those guys, that carried the mantle for nine seasons from the mid-2000s to the mid-2010s, was Michael Griffin. To me, Griffin’s time with the Titans feels underrated and under-appreciated. I don’t know if it was largely because he played in between that memorable 2008 season and the team’s return to relevance these last few seasons or what. But, he was a definite standout on some mediocre teams throughout what, in hindsight, was a turbulent time in Titans history. Griffin looked like a prime candidate to go the Jason McCourty route, playing as a bright spot on a middling-at-best defense, and then spending the twilight of his career winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Instead, injuries forced Griffin into retirement – after nine seasons with the team, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings, but was placed on injured reserve before the 2016 season even started. He was released five days later. The Carolina Panthers picked him up a week later, but his stint in Charlotte was short-lived. Ultimately, it was his nine seasons with the Titans that defined his career.